A group of incredibly talented high school students have published an article that demonstrates excessive amount of DNA in tested vials of COVID products. It was published in a journal called the Journal of High School Science and entitled: “A rapid detection method of replication-competent plasmid DNA from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for quality control” by Wang, Kim and Kim, accepted for publication on December 28, 2024.

You can read about it here by clicking on the photo:

These students were under the guidance and support of the FDA (they provided technical support and provided materials) and the work was done Centreville High School. Again, it bears repeating that it is excellent work indeed. Well done Centreville, and to the FDA’s Drs. S. Liu, P. Selvaraj and Wang, for providing a resource-rich learning environment in order to allow the pertinent research interests of these youth of America to be explored.

The students used a technique that involved extracting any existing DNA from Pfizer and Moderna vials, "reverse engineering" these DNAs into plasmid forms (when possible - ie: when they had a bacterial replication origin (ORI) and the antibiotic resistance marker), and then by transforming them into E. coli (DH5-a) bacteria. The goal was to see if they this process would yield culturable bacterial colonies, thus implying replication-competent DNA. Their experiments yielded precisely that: the transformation worked the DNA extracted was replication-competent.

These students demonstrate innovative thinking, fantastic deployment of their ideas, and excellent writing and figure-production skills. To me, their work demonstrates a far higher quality level than we have seen emerge from other labs - including exceedingly well (pharma)-funded labs - and this begs a very important question.

If these high school students can easily demonstrate DNA in commercial product vials (and these included XBB vials - later production) that were injected into billions of people, why can’t the manufacturers and regulators seem to after 3 years?

And furthermore, when the regulators (HC, TGA, specifically) were apprised of these findings from a multitude of labs from around the world, why did they underplay the importance and relevance of replication-competent foreign DNA in the vials, especially when SV40 promoter/enhancer is among them? The TGA in fact referred to our work as “misinformation”.

Perhaps the most damning point here - beyond the kids’ ingenious methods and findings that confirm current fundings on this subject matter - is that the FDA as an agency chose not to make these findings public. The students were under the supervision of FDA employees. I mean, I can’t imagine that if they were indeed being provided technical support and materials that their work was not being monitored and supervised by the cited FDA members. I am not pointing specific fingers (I do understand that there is pressure to be “quiet” and I applaud the FDA members cited in the paper for allowing this study to be done!), but if these were my students, I would have brought these findings to the FDA head, and if I was ignored, I would have brought it to the non-legacy media.

This is an issue that involves all of us and it could have serious implications. Or perhaps not. But the only way to find out whether we are dealing with a serious problem is to first:

admit there’s a problem and then tackle the problem by further investigating the problem.

The people have a right to know.

We need to follow-up on these findings. We need to test people’s cells for stable integration. We need to test biopsies from tumors in people post injection. We need proper controls. We don’t have a working methodology to determine whether or not a rabid stage 4 cancer, for example, was the by-product of someone being introduced to billions of fragments of foreign DNA from the modRNA-LNP injections. We need to establish such a methodology. We need the regulatory bodies - or rather, the non-compromised individuals left working for these agencies - to step up and do their jobs. And we need to impose a moratorium on this platform immediately, prior to any more injection regimens going ahead that involve them.

Follow in the footsteps of these kids and support their futures and work!

If students can do such stellar work under FDA supervision, the we can surely depend on this agency to make this work known to the public for further scrutiny, as suggested by these fine youngsters.

They write:

Future research is warranted to address such a concern.

Yes. It is.

Maryanne Demasi’s article on this paper can be found here and a big thank you to her for bringing this paper to our attention:

Kevin McKernan’s peer review of the paper is coming soon. I will post here when it’s published.