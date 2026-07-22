A twitter follower wrote on a post of mine today that said:

All started from 2003. Europeans started with SEPSDA, USA started with DEFUSE.

SEPSDA, eh? Never heard of them. So I checked them out.

It doesn’t look like the website has been updated since 2014, and they appear to have peaked between 2003-2012 when they had heavily funded projects from the European Union (EU).

Grok told me the following:

BioInfoBank Institute (Poznań, Poland), a non-profit R&D organization focused on bioinformatics, molecular biology, and related tech. It once hosted useful tools (e.g., MetaServer for protein structure prediction) and participated in EU-funded projects. The organization still exists on paper (with contact info in Poznań and some fintech spin-offs like AdShares), but it looks dormant or minimally active in core bioinformatics research. The site itself hasn’t been meaningfully updated in years.

So I was right. They’re obsolete. But what did they do when they were on the go?

The first place I went to under their website headings was PARTNERS. (You can always judge someone by the company they keep.) I was surprised to see that they partner with a whole lot of universities, biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

I also noticed a genomics theme.

Wellcome trust Sanger institute, deCODE genetics, GENOSCOPE, Ingenza, Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics - the list is long.

They were doing well! I wonder what happened? Spin-offs? What were they doing project-wise that didn’t “take-off”?

I headed to the PROJECTS tab.

There were three projects that caught my eye. I will start with the funny one that Kevin McKernan will absolutely adore.

It is referred to as SOS-THC (PICO-2013-23).

The project was an experiment on “incompatible people” based on IQ. They wanted to see if high-IQ elites would get de-railed and stupid from smoking weed.

Wait. Are these the guys that made Reefer Madness?

Next was POIR.01.01.01-000 0975/16 (2017-2019). This project was all about removing DNA from biological samples. Removing DNA from biological samples, eh? Hmm. Didn’t a certain company called Pfizer/BioNTech recently do a 'yuge oopsie with respect to using the wrong enzyme for DNA removal from their DNA-plasmid E coli -based nucleoside-modified mRNA synthesis process to yield RNA:DNA hybrids in their final product? Maybe they should have spoken to the POIR dudes.

I do find the timing interesting. The project was co-founded by the EU through the Smart Growth Operational Program (2014-2020).

And the pièce de résistance: SEPSDA (SP22-CT-2004-003831).

These guys were looking to “eradicate” SARS, but with antivirals and better diagnostics. They aimed to “identify new possible targets for therapeutic intervention, both at the RNA and the protein level”. Really? Would that involve new technology involving RNA-LNP-based therapeutic interventions? It doesn’t seem so because they were looking into “virtual screening of large compound databases, including those containing Chinese traditional medicines, for molecules potentially interfering with the function of the viral proteins or their interaction partners in the host cell.”

That sounds awesome! Maybe these guys should have been allowed to continue!

Ultimately, I don’t know if “it” started with SEPSDA. Maybe. But in any case, this BioInfoBank Institute were ahead of the times, which is interesting in and of its own.

This was just a fun piece. Sometimes, I must purely entertain, if only myself.