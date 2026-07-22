Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
9h

They wrote:

"After patenting, the lead compounds will be offered to an industrial platform on SARS, yet to be created, which should form an interface between SEPSDA and the pharmaceutical industry."

I am getting old and cynical I suppose, still that does not sound totally innocent in light of the past 6 years.

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Rick Fearn's avatar
Rick Fearn
9h

“You can always judge someone by the company they keep.” 💯% Jessica.

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