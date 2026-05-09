Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Jax's avatar
Jax
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I have a PhD in Applied Physics, I have pondered this for quite some time. The official explanations are so inadequate. You have a gift for expressing the unfathomable in a way that is clear and still largely accurate. How can I get connected with you?

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1 reply by Jessica Rose
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Dean
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Beautiful. The notion that consciousness is the "stuff" of which matter is made probably began with the Buddha and has been echoed by spiritual masters ever since. Seems like quantum physics is just now catching up - yours are among the better musings on the topic I have read, very lucid indeed!

Here's a related quote by Max Planck: "As a man who has devoted his whole life to the most clear headed science, to the study of matter, I can tell you as a result of my research about atoms this much: There is no matter as such. All matter originates and exists only by virtue of a force which brings the particle of an atom to vibration and holds this most minute solar system of the atom together. We must assume behind this force the existence of a conscious and intelligent mind. This mind is the matrix of all matter." https://www.azquotes.com/quote/1055816

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