I watched a post on X today that was a short from an interview with Dr. Iain McGilchrist and he made the following statement:

"Matter is simply a phase of consciousness."

This resonated with me and I made my own post.

This statement implies a single field of consciousness expressing itself through different modalities through inherent self-modulation.



So all things in the known universe are in a phase of consciousness whereby observer and observed are "apparently" separate - they are not - the "divide" is internal to consciousness.



Thus, everything physical is a temporary crystallization of something more primary and alive - like the ice form of water.



Free will, meaning, and value are native properties of true reality, and ethics and aesthetics are the ways that consciousness relates to itself.

As you can see, Iain’s statements got me thinking about quantum theory and how it relates to consciousness if matter is a phase of consciousness.

Just as a refresher, quantum theory is the physics of the very small, where particles exist in probabilistic superpositions described by wave functions and do not have definite properties until they are observed or measured. Definite properties means that a particle has a single, specific, and certain value for things like position, momentum, or spin - as in classical physics - rather than existing in a cloud of multiple possible values at once. But what is an observation or measurement?

Observation/measurement

Observation clearly goes beyond seeing something with your eyes. One can clearly observe something by measuring it, even if one is blind. So what is observation exactly?

I would describe observation (as per quantum theory) as conscious noticing whereby this act of conscious noticing collapses the wave function.

Conscious noticing

I would define conscious noticing as attended, subjectively experienced, and cognitively accessible awareness - distinguishable from mere sensory registration or implicit processing by its reportability and integration into ongoing thought and behavior.

The Convention

In waking life, what we experience as stable physical matter is the emergent classical behavior that arises when quantum systems interact with their large, noisy environment. This interaction rapidly causes decoherence, making interference effects unobservable, thus allowing objects to behave according to classical physics. Consciousness plays no special role in this process according to convention (environmental decoherence).

But what if it did?

What if conscious noticing in waking life is precisely what collapses the quantum wave function - ‘freezing’ probabilistic superpositions into the definite, stable classical world we experience as physical matter?

And what about the dream state? Can one bring something into a “crystalized state” (out of probabilistic superposition → decoherence) by observation in dream states? In other words, can conscious noticing happen during dreaming?

The answer is yes, if this idea is correct. Especially during lucid dreaming. If matter is simply a phase of consciousness - a temporary crystallization of what is otherwise a “fluid field” of potential - then the act of conscious noticing should be the mechanism that turns fuzzy quantum possibilities into solid, definite reality.

During dreams, conscious noticing clearly occurs - we subjectively experience, attend to, and respond to dream content with vivid phenomenal awareness. But we must bear in mind that this internal conscious noticing does not appear to collapse or crystallize external physical reality. The outside world continues its normal quantum and classical behavior independently of what we notice inside the dream. As per convention, at the fundamental level, being in the dream state changes nothing about ability (or lack thereof) to “affect” quantum superpositions.

A good example of this are the quantum effects in biology like in photosynthesis or microtubule ideas: they operate independently of conscious state. In other words, dreams show that consciousness persists in altered form during sleep, but quantum mechanics doesn’t care about awareness - the universe keeps “measuring” itself regardless.

But what if it did?

What if conscious noticing in dreams - or in any sufficiently deep, coherent, and intentional state of awareness - could induce decoherence and crystallize external reality? What if the reason we don’t normally see this effect is not because it’s impossible, but because ordinary dream consciousness lacks the necessary focus, stability, or alignment with the deeper ground of consciousness that McGilchrist points toward?

If matter is truly a phase of consciousness, then the difference between a dream (that evaporates upon waking) and a thought (that becomes physical reality) might not be ontological, but one of depth and coherence. A lucid dreamer who achieves crystal-clear conscious noticing, sustained intention, and emotional coherence could, in principle, momentarily collapse quantum probabilities in ways that ripple into the waking world. The boundary between inner and outer would reveal itself as permeable - an internal modulation within a single field of consciousness rather than a hard divide. Thus, the very geometry of self-observation would blur the line between observer and observed.

This possibility would transform the entire picture. It suggests that waking life may already be a form of collective lucid dreaming, and that the stable “classical” world we experience is itself the crystallized result of vast, ongoing conscious attention - both personal and transpersonal. If true, then developing the capacity for sharper, more intentional conscious noticing (through meditation, lucid dreaming training, or other practices) would not be mere self-improvement; it would be literal reality-engineering.

In such a world, we would no longer be passive observers of matter. We would be active participants in its ongoing crystallization. Free will, creativity, and ethical responsibility would take on cosmic weight: the quality of our attention and the clarity of our intention would quite literally help write the code of the shared reality we inhabit.

And what of the role of intention? Is it possible that one can control the act of bringing something out of probabilistic superposition with some dial-able level of intention? In other words, can focused intention reliably bias quantum outcomes beyond random probabilities (Born rule)?

According to the prevailing scientific view, our squishy brains and bodies are constantly generating massive amounts of thermal and environmental decoherence. Any hypothetical effect from conscious intention would be drowned out by these interactions. In other words (according to this view), you can intend, focus, or visualize as intensely as you like, but this will not steer a single photon out of superposition in any controllable or predictable way. Quantum mechanics, as currently understood, is indifferent to human desires - reality emerges from physical interactions, not from willpower.

But what if it did?

Even though linking mind, intention, thought, and quantum decoherence is (for now) a speculative idea - what if we simply haven’t gathered the right kind of empirical support yet? What if we just haven’t designed the right experiments in the right way? What if a real relationship exists between focused intention and quantum outcomes? And what if “reality” as we know it, is largely what we choose to focus on? And if that focus becomes sharp and sustained enough, why couldn’t we effectively “write the code of our reality”?

Experiments attempting to test this possibility, such as Dean Radin’s double-slit studies where meditators (highly focused observers) reportedly reduced interference patterns, have produced small claimed effects. These findings do face hardcore challenges like poor reproducibility, small effect sizes, and plausible alternative explanations, but nonetheless, the experiments and the results are intriguing.

I tentatively object to the idea that quantum mechanics is indifferent to human desires because no one has yet given a fully satisfying account of what “observation” actually entails in quantum theory. For example, if observation is conscious noticing - and if conscious noticing includes focused intention - then it is not implausible that directed thought could influence the resolution of quantum possibilities. Richard Lucido, PhD, whose work is associated with the Essentia Foundation, would likely agree. He describes his experiments (as recent as 2025) using subliminal primes derived from radioactive decay in this article. His evidence suggests that conscious observation plays a decisive role in turning potential into actual outcomes. He also acknowledges the lack of clarity on what an observation actually entails as per the The Copenhagen Interpretation.

The Copenhagen Interpretation is silent on what actually constitutes an act of measurement or on how or why it collapses the wave function.

He primarily explores von Neumann’s hypothesis that consciousness causes collapse. The Consciousness Causes Collapse idea (from von Neumann and Wigner) says that in quantum mechanics, nothing becomes “real” and definite until a conscious mind actually observes it - even the measuring machine stays in a fuzzy superposition until your awareness collapses the whole chain.

They used radioactive decay (because it’s a truly random quantum process) to generate hidden number primes, which were flashed subliminally to participants. When the experimenter consciously observed the prime first, it strongly influenced participants’ reaction times (as normal primes do). When the prime was kept unobserved by anyone, it had little or no effect on reaction times. This result supports the idea that a conscious mind is required to turn fuzzy quantum probabilities into definite, real outcomes.

So what does this mean for the statement “Matter is simply a phase of consciousness”?

It posits that consciousness is fundamental, with physical matter emerging as a stabilized or manifested aspect of it, rather than consciousness arising from matter.

If Lucido is right, these experiments lend empirical support to the idea that quantum probabilities do not collapse into definite, localized “matter” without conscious observation. Reality at the fundamental level stays fuzzy and potential until mind-like processes engage it, meaning that matter is not primary, but a temporary phase or crystallization of consciousness itself.

N.B. Quantum mechanics leaves room for interpretation, but the default scientific picture still has matter (or quantum fields) as primary, with consciousness as a complex emergent feature within it.

Ultimately, Iain McGilchrist’s statement that “matter is simply a phase of consciousness” invites us to see the physical world as a temporary crystallization within a primary field of awareness. If thought can truly induce decoherence to collapse probabilistic superpositions into definite outcomes, then we possess the extraordinary ability to literally shape our realities. What we attend to, intend, and consciously observe may not merely interpret the world, but help bring it into being.