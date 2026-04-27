Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
6h

One of my favorite passages from spiritual literature is this:

"There never was a time when I was not, nor you, nor these rulers of men. And there never will be a time when we cease to be."

Reply
Share
Star Ibis's avatar
Star Ibis
7h

A Major YES..to this article. I was a bit upset to see how the massage table has been used in their ritual as

I was a therapist for 30 years. I look upon the table as a place of healing. The stories I could tell..I will say that we are, very much, multi dimensional beings. I constantly work on my soul's laundry and my dreams give me information to use on this journey.

Sometimes the consciousness of one of my ancestors come through my dreams with information. Sometimes old friends, who have passed on. One came through, reminding me that the heart is the chief motivator in this physical life.

It was very real with a Native American chief's headress surrounding the heart and lighted up Las Vegas style. You would have loved it and I drew it out. Last night I dreamt I was back in a classroom, again. So there will be a learning situation coming up, this week.

I am so glad I found you on substack..I can understand most of your scientific writings yet not all of them however I do resonate with all of your spiritual insights. Thank you for posting this one.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture