My ultimate goal for this article is to provide levity and light for anyone who might be bound to fear and suffering in this life - which is basically all of us, to some degree. The levity and light come from the fact that we are so much more than the experiences that we have here on Earth. I believe that we are souls (or energy with unique conscious signatures, if you wish) - wrapped in warm squishy human suits - able to sense the world around us in “real” ways wherein these sensations translate into feelings and emotions - a sense of self (see: the Id (the ego))- that oftentimes supersedes scientific explanation.

I love this life and I do not fear death and this life I am experiencing now is for me to love and learn from. It is a mere chapter in my process of remembering myself as what I am - not merely who.

The Epstein Experiments

The Epstein Experiments might seem like a dark choice for me to make to broach soul subject matter, but I decided that as dark as it is, it is a good choice since absolutely everyone knows about them and can thus “relate” on some level: absolutely everybody has a [shared] opinion on it. This [shared] opinion is likely one based in outrage: “Who do these psychopaths think they are?”, as it rightly should be.

It would also be impossible to deny the life, consciousness and soul implications for all of the victims of predators, and considering that many of these victims are children, the implications are even more profound.

Background on Human Cloning Program and Designer Babies

I refer you all to Sayer Ji’s excellent reporting on the Epstein files with respect to the Human Cloning Program described in the files. Please do read these points.

In a nutshell, as part of the recent Epstein file release, it was clear that there were many [email] exchanges involving human cloning and designer babies, complete with clear indications of preferences for blue eyed young girls. I write about this in the following article.

Sayer Ji covers this thoroughly as well in the following X post.

I was more interested in the implications for human consciousness (and human extinction) in this cloning madness agenda, so I went a bit deeper on the implications of this subject matter. I wrote an article summarizing some of the emails that related to a transhumanism agenda where words like “consciousness mapping” were used in the context of “building” what might be described as human clones.

Some of the emails exchanged by these people include words like “sexy android bodies", “tissue regeneration (cloning)”, “consciousness mapping”, “brain-tech”, “building mind reader”, “special abilities”, “directed evolution”, and much more. It seems like they were really interested in consciousness and what happens to it when people “die”, and whether or not [consciousness] can be transferred.

I do not yet claim to fully understand the relationship between soul and consciousness. But to me, consciousness feels personal and emergent - a tool or vehicle the soul uses while embodied - while the soul itself seems more fundamental and connective.

Also in the Epstein files, are diary entries from a young girl who describes her viciously atrocious soul-fracturing experience as a human incubator for Epstein. She is not the only girl to recount this kind of experience, and Epstein is not the only perpetrator of these kinds of crimes against humanity.

This girl was indeed used as a human incubator according to her diary entries that were written with a self-made cipher.

From even limited glimpses into the redacted Epstein files, it is apparent that the tragedies described therein involved far more than human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The suffering inflicted - especially upon innocent children - forces us to confront profound questions about consciousness, the soul, and the meaning of life (and death). These are questions that many of us feel confused by, or perhaps, have simply forgotten the answers to.

N.B. The following observations carry sobering and far-reaching implications for the future creation of synthetic beings and artificial intelligence.

The Implications for the Soul

Before I offer my hypothesis about the deeper “why” behind the Epstein experiments - one that reaches beyond even the grave implications for human consciousness - we must first confront a difficult truth about life itself: it begins, it ends, and it is finite. This requires us to seriously consider the nature and implications of the soul.

Let us assume that what you truly are is a soul, and that it cannot die. Let us also assume that who you are on Earth is a temporary soul-vessel, and that the vessel can die. In this light, Earthly life is not the ultimate reality of your being; it is a finite experience being had by the soul. Therefore, the profound suffering we witness - especially the horrors inflicted upon children - is devastatingly real within the finite vessel, yet it cannot destroy or ultimately define the eternal soul that is truly experiencing this life. The pain belongs to the temporary human drama, not to the undying essence of who we are.

In this painful distinction lies both the full weight of the tragedy - and the quiet possibility of levity and light.

This distinction is vital because it not only lays the groundwork for my hypothesis, but also raises the vibration of the subject matter, offering a pathway to hope and healing for those who carry these wounds. To any victim reading this: You did nothing to deserve abuse.

Predators prey because that is what they do. The shame and self-blame so many survivors carry (”It must have been something I did”) is a cruel lie we tell ourselves in a desperate attempt to make sense of the senseless. It is not true.

I believe that you survived because you are stronger than the darkness that tried to break you. Perhaps you are here not only to heal yourself, but to become one of the lights that leads others out of it.

Separation of light and darkness on the first day of creation, from the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darkness

Are Souls Ever Lost?

I believe souls are invited into this earthly realm, often through the mother, in a miraculous convergence of conscious and subconscious forces. Some souls may choose to come; others may be selected for a particular role. Many, I suspect, come for healing - either to repair fractures from past experiences or to help heal those around them.

With respect to the young girls who endured miscarriages or forced abortions as part of the Epstein Experiments, I assure you that not only are you not responsible, but rest-assured: any souls that returned to the source did so with full understanding and infinite love for you. They are not lost. They are simply home. And for any soul that felt stolen from you - know that it chose you, and it loves you deeply. Love it back as fiercely as you can, even if you never meet in this lifetime.

Love fiercely.

Life and Death and the Infinite Soul

Life is a wonderful and complicated thing and human life is something that is unique: it should be cherished. I am sure that beyond the obviousness of there being much more to us than “meets the eye” - more than even the mind and consciousness - that any notion of death that we hold as “true”, is categorically false. N.B. I am NOT promoting death as a good thing: but it is the end of life which means that a particular life experience is over, but it is SO NOT the end.

The soul is infinite.

Energy is conserved, it’s existence is infinite, as is its utilization.

The denial of such is what ushers in fear and disallowance of elevation.

The History of Summoning Spirits

Before turning to the Epstein hypothesis for the ‘why,’ we must first venture into the darker underbelly of the experiments. From a philosophical point of view, it is not only important for us to embrace the dark by learning about it, but necessary. It is ever-present in spite of us - perhaps even because of us - and is the yang to the yin of light.

Darkness, after all, is simply an absence of light.

Soul, spirit, or demon summoning has deep roots in human history. These practices cut across virtually all cultures and religious boundaries, drawing from ancient traditions of magic and exorcism that began in polytheistic societies. Early rituals often focused on protection - of crops, communities, and cosmic order - and operated under claimed divine authority.

Many of the dramatic “formalized rituals” popularized in movies like Eyes Wide Shut are likely embellishments or outright distortions of older ceremonies. In their modern form, they may even offend the very powers they claim to invoke.

The hubris in these bastardizations of spirit invocation is profound. Rumors of “ruling” influences in Hollywood and the music industry persist - stories of required sacrifices or pacts as the price of entry into “the club.” Corey Feldman has spoken for decades about the epidemic of pedophilia in Hollywood, and there appears to be a dark link between the ritual abuse of children and the cult-like invocation of evil spirits through blood sacrifice.

Most of those involved - often very young - likely have no real idea what they are agreeing to when they “sign the contract.” Justin Bieber serves as a poignant example. I feel deep empathy for Justin, Corey Feldman, River Phoenix, Corey Haim, and all the others who were preyed upon by adults who knew exactly what they were doing.

“Trust me, bro. I’ll take good care of your soul.”

Bastardizations of spirit invocation and “soul selling” have heavily influenced Western occultism. In my view, this has rendered much of it spiritually powerless - reduced to aesthetic, symbolic, or psychological tools for personal myth-making, shadow work, or artistic inspiration rather than genuine spirit contact.

When conjuring becomes driven by unchecked curiosity, ego, or ambition, things can go dangerously awry.

Safer and wiser paths for exploring the realms of soul and spirit lie inward: through meditation, contemplation, dreamwork, and the respectful study of comparative religion and mythology - without any attempt at ritual summoning.

They know not what they do. They could probably benefit from a dose or two of Ibogaine.

To me, summoning a spirit is not fundamentally different from inviting a soul into this realm. The critical distinction lies in method and intent. Inviting a soul through natural conception aligns with the natural order, whereas invoking one through ritual for personal gain does not.

The Hypothesis

I believe the true “why” behind the designer babies and cloning in the Epstein Experiments was to enable soul transfer - an effort that ties directly into the broader transhumanism agenda.

These experiments carried a disturbingly high degree of ritualistic behavior. Nearly every young girl who testified against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell described an eerily similar “rite of passage”: the massage table, Epstein’s lewd behavior, grooming assisted by Ghislaine, deliberate selection, and repeated rape specifically aimed at conception in some cases. The consistency across testimonies is striking. One cannot help but wonder if specific music or other ritual elements played in the background during these acts.

Epstein did not choose these girls randomly. He selected them as part of a calculated breeding experiment.

For those girls who were “turned away fast”, consider yourselves very lucky. It is likely that the girls who were not turned away were Epstein’s personal experiment because as you all know now, there were ongoing cloning experiments. Perhaps the ‘selected’ had “preferential” DNA used in the cloning procedures?

If we focus on the cloning aspects of his experiments, from a purely scientific point of view, if a human body was successfully cloned, in my view, it would lack a soul. The end product would be an empty vessel. The implications of this are staggering, and not simply for human cloning but for cloning of any life.

A soul needs to be uploaded because without the soul, the eyes won’t be right.

If I am right and the Epsteinians were/are doing soul-transfer experiments, then I would equate these acts to the highest violation of anything related to nature and perhaps God itself. It surpasses mind control experiments which all have their foundations in dismissal of free will, as well. But soul-transfer experiments violate not only the free will of the being experiencing life, but the free will of the soul as well.

One being cannot make this decision for another. And if one being is trying to make any decision for another and is acting based on dismissal of your free will (mandates, not asking for permission), then you can immediately recognize these ones as having non-benevolent ego-driven intentions. Period. Point blank.

You decide. For you.

I understand the questions that come up having stated this but rest assured, at some point in the infinite universe, what you are - your soul - has chosen everything you are experiencing as a living being. That seems ludicrous - I know - why would someone choose a life where they are subjected to the horrors of forced rape? I don’t have all of the answers, but I am beginning to understand that the process - life itself - intends to teach us and to heal us from what might be ancient wounds or a fractured soul.

Why The Epstein Experiments Are Doomed to Fail

In my view, only by nature/God can a soul be invited into a realm whereby things can turn out “ok”, because that’s just how it is. There are founded truths. Put another way, ask yourself this question: How many times has a synthetic or simulated copy of a natural process or system “worked out”? I mean, sure, antibiotics are a [temporary] life-saving thing, but couple that with the rife hubris of man and conceptually, this concept will turn-about and ruin us. Think antibiotic resistance.

At the very best, when we mess with nature, nothing will happen. At the very worst, an existential crisis might ensue.

Transferring a soul in an experimental/forced way cannot work. Sorry Epsteinians. A soul - understood as what you are: the immaterial, unified essence of subjective experience - is not a portable payload, data file, or pattern that can be copied, scanned, or relocated like software. Whether viewed through substance dualism, religious traditions, or the hard problem of consciousness, the “you” that experiences life is deeply intertwined with unbroken biological embodiment, organic continuity, and first-person persistence through time. A successfully grown cloned body would remain an empty vessel, a biological shell lacking that animating core, resulting in something that might mimic behavior and memories, but whose eyes would still appear lifeless or fundamentally “off.”

Any attempt at technological or ritualistic uploading creates only a new instance or sophisticated simulation, not a true relocation - the ‘what you are’ continuity breaks, as the process produces a successor or twin rather than preserving the original experiencer, echoing ancient warnings against hubris in unchecked conjuring that bypasses natural order (such as conception as the organic “way of God”).

The Epsteinians are confusing replication with genuine soul continuity: their task is impossible, regardless of whether one approaches the question from materialist science, or deeper spiritual ecology.

It is clear that the Epsteinians and their ilk operate at a low vibration and simply do not understand. Perhaps they are evil. Perhaps they are simply misguided. Whatever the case, their entire foundation is built on illusions far removed from Love. They have forgotten their true nature - what they are - to such an extent that they commit unspeakable acts. Some were likely deceived (and thus redeemable); others have evil as their deliberate goal. I guess they would qualify as demons or fallen angels. I don’t know.

The crimes inherent in their experiments are severe. To intentionally break a mind is already a grave crime against nature/God and free will, but to deliberately fracture a soul is far beyond any criminal act - it is a direct offense against God, the Creator, the Universe, or however one chooses to name the Source.

The Good News

The good news is that no matter how intensely beings attempt to tamper with the fundamentals, they will ultimately fail. Light will always pierce darkness by its nature, and good will always overcome evil. It is simply the way of things.

All efforts to usurp the natural order and distract humanity from its true self are doomed from the start.

Final Thoughts

I want to tickle your minds again with an idea that is written into the Universal: Infinity. Infinity implies that there is no beginning and no end. If our souls can spiral in and out of ‘life’ (arrival) and ‘death’ (return) as whatever we “need to be” for whatever reason - be it a test, soul fracture healing, etc. - then it is of utmost importance, no matter what the reason is, that we embrace the Life we’re in with utmost love and compassion.

No rushing to some “end”, no modifications, no fear, no anger needs to be held. Now. It is actually counterintuitive to do so when understanding comes. You, as a soul manifesting into life and its wondrous essence, have already done everything you’re going to do according to infinity (or perhaps even quantum physics), and therefore, you already know the best course - you simply have to remember.

Happily, the best course is the simplest, easiest one of all:

Release, let go, and stay present in each moment. Look into eyes. Love everything that you see and touch. Be present. Have faith. Share soul-bonding moments with everyone and everything.

Be. Present.

Stay tuned if you would like to read about my thoughts on transcendence!

Update: I just saw this interview which aired yesterday, April 26, 2026. Prescient.