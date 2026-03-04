Unacceptable Jessica

Les Hodgett
1h

As my brother and I often admit - we are not ever able to be thoroughly balanced.

Just where is the balance point in 'automation'?

Would we, could we determine it?

Would I have been right to not make a clothes washing machine for my wife? - even though I am the one who will have to maintain it, repair it, pay for it and its electricity, water requirements...with the tremendous mining, factory, logistical requirements behind just one type of machine.

What about central heating? What is possible for the n billion folk living on the planet...

So many things that we ought to be thankful for - even glasses - and the automation which makes them; hearing aids for my deaf 100 year-old mother. Even much simpler things like shoe making or clothes making.

Where would you - could you - draw a line?

John James
1h

“Doing is not far from being “

Amen

I’d just add that somewhere in that insistence on doing , has to be love, especially love of Love.

Man does not live on bread alone.

1 reply
11 more comments...

