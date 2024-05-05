Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS) book finally received
A compilation of data-based articles to inform the public on the harms of the COVID-19 injectable products
I finally got my copy in the mail! It only took 6 weeks. By Express air. Well done post peoples. Well done.
Please visit the AMPS website to see how you can download a free copy for yourself.
This book is freely downloadable but a donation to help cover the costs involved and to assist us to provide free hard copies to our medical and political authorities would be greatly appreciated. Any excess funds support our medico-legal fighting fund and future campaign actions.
I love what I do. And I love helping beloved Australia. And I love you guys. There is a lot of good in the world and it is worth fighting for.
Click on the photo above to go to the website.
Thank you to Kara Thomas for making this happen!
Can someone tell Health Canada? They seem to not want this information to be public.
Thank you Jessica & every single person who is fighting back the best they can all over the world❣️
I live in the USA but have always been fascinated with Australia & wanted to travel there, (Maybe partly because my name is “Sheila”… 🤣
God bless & protect “We The People” all over the globe, who really care about each other & want to expose all the evil in high places in our governments worldwide. 🙏🏼
Every one of you good hearted freedom loving people worldwide, that are fighting back as best you can, gives me hope that God will bless us with victory over the evil in high places.
I am a disabled Grandma who wants a better future for my family in this world.
Blessings to all…
🙋🏻♀️🦋💜🙏🏼