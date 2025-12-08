Here’s the article in question. It was written and published on Dec. 5, 2025, 6:00 AM EST by Brandy Zadrozny in MS NOW and is entitled: “RFK Jr.’s CDC panel: No more hepatitis B vaccine for some newborns. The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, stocked with anti-vaccine activists and loyalists to RFK Jr., voted on Friday to stop recommending a birth dose of vaccine.”

I am posting my X remarks and defense of some of the false and defamatory comments made therein.

The first statement in this article is false, and what follows are many defamatory remarks including multiple references to “anti-vaccine activists” and descriptions of the ACIP meeting and members as “chaotic and ultimately unproductive” and “illegitimate”.



Read on... I would consider suing for libel here.

Without data?

Close up of “without data”…

147 children under 10 (including infants) got dosed and were monitored for 5 whole days. This is the Recombivax HepB clinical trial.

There’s been very little change in infant morbidity since the onslaught of at-birth HepB regimen. The age ranges with biggest declines indicate other sources as the reason for HepB acute cases decline.

Such as these…

Why does the US have HepB as a birth dose when other countries do not while these other countries do not suffer from hordes of endemic HepB in babies?

Looks like all the cases of HepB after 2003 were from chronic infections.

And that these chronic infections were in older adults.

Pebsworth simply offered the reasons for acute HepB becoming a more prominent issue in the US over the past decades. She was not misinforming or stigmatizing. At all.

“Pebsworth attributed risk from hepatitis B to gay men, drug users and immigrants — a claim that both misinforms and stigmatizes disease.”

HepB is an STD and is not transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughing, sneezing, or airborne routes, so blood or semen transmission is impossible in HBsAg- mothers. She states that a rapid rise of acute HepB were due to 1. increases in transmission blood-borne infections (STD transmission rates including HepB) [1960s - blood infusions + 1980s - STD problems + IV drug use], and 2. immigration from high endemicity areas with established chronic HepB carriers which preceded the 1991 universal infant vaccination strategy.

More data…

During the ACIP meeting, Dr. Meissner kept insisting that data showing harms to infants in HepB context does not exist. It does. I didn’t get this data to the ACIP table or to Dr. Meissner’s eyes, but it does in fact, exist.

Close up…

When comparing the estimated number of perinatal HepB deaths from HBsAg+ mothers in the US (2,268) to the estimated number of infant deaths reported to the VAERS pharmacovigilance database using an under reporting factor of only 5, the number of deaths is far greater in the latter estimation. This is based on AAP data, peer-reviewed literature and VAERS data.

Not only are there many deaths reported to VAERS for infants 1 year of age and under, temporal clustering indicates a causative effect.

The number of deaths in days in infants is clustered at 6 days old. This is the age at vaccination.

Temporal clustering represented as the number of days post vaccination in infants two years old and less clearly shows that most reports of death were made on day 1.

*Volitionally…