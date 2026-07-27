Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

Does anyone remember this gem?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fLm6V6SljMU&pp=ygUdTWFuIG1ha2luZyBmYWNlcyBiZWhpbmQgZmF1Y2k%3D&r

The faces this guy makes behind Fauci are hilarious, but the woman speaking to him will make you want to puke. 🤮

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
3h

July 29th will be the day

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