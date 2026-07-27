Kitty got claws

Anthony Fauci was not so pleasant when it came to certain people. Here is a list of the insults or derogatory comments he makes in his diary.

Anthony Ruggiero (Jan 2020): “He is his usual prickly self.” / “Anthony (with his attitude) is making matters worse.”

Bob Redfield (Jan 31, 2020 area): “Bob Redfield just does not come across very weel. He takes forever to say something and it is usually wondering.”

Mike Osterholm & Scott Gottlieb (Feb 21, 2020): “...starting spewing forth about the idea that we might be missing people...”

Peter Nicholas (The Atlantic, ~April 2020): “Fuck you, Peter.”

Anonymous threateners / harassers / Laura Ingraham: “US Marshalls going after these idiots.” / “This is really pissing me off. They threaten my life, harass Chris, send obscene texts to my children and now this bullshit!”

Jenny Bacchus (Obama-era HHS staffer, May 2020 recollection): “...that asshole Jenny Bacchus who always hesitated to put me on TV...”

Peter Navarro (May/June 2020 area): “Crazy Peter Navarro... (amazing asshole!!!).”

Moderna (company/leadership, mid-2020): “Moderna is acting like and asshole...” / “...they have a CMO who is incompetent (Tal).”

Rick Bright (April 22, 2020): “He is an abject LIAR!”

Brett Giroir (context of testing numbers): Deb (and by extension the group) views him poorly; Fauci echoes frustration that relying on his numbers makes “us looking like idiots” and calls related claims “bullshit.”

General White House / Trump-orbit messaging (multiple places): “complete bullshit,” “total bullshit,” “this is bullshit,” “stop this shit,” “the press briefings are a total Shit Show with POTUS rambling.”