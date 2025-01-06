Share this postUnacceptable JessicaAn Acceptable DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAn Acceptable DayTrudeau resignsJessica RoseJan 06, 2025247Share this postUnacceptable JessicaAn Acceptable DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore917ShareJ'espère que la porte ne te heurtera pas les fesses en sortant.247Share this postUnacceptable JessicaAn Acceptable DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore917Share
He is resigning as the head of the Liberal party but isn't stepping down as Prime Minister until a new one is installed. Think of the damage he can and will do before that date. The next election will hopefully come soon but you know it isn't going to be soon enough. His replacement possibilities are scary or more scary than he is. Let's hold our celebrations until the party itself is done.
