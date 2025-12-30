Kevin McCairn is doing some revolutionary work in Japan in his valiant attempts to genuinely rid people of neuro-destructive spike protein. I prompt everyone to watch this podcast

with Mary Bowden and Kevin McCairn on his results to date. He’s accumulated very good data that demonstrates that his protocol works very well to actually rid the body of spike protein - not simply chew it up into smaller pieces.

He also speaks on findings related to the peptide in the spike protein that catalyzes the conversion of the prion protein into its scrapie form. You can read about amyloids, prions and scrapies here, here, here and here. And here and here.

Since 2021, I have written over a dozen articles on this subject matter because it is so incredibly important for us to address as clinicians, researchers and institutions alike. I recommend reading the following article as well.

Now back in the day, there were fewer cases of amyloid and prion-related reports in VAERS which certainly comprised a safety signal worth investigating. The number of reports has increased substantially to date. And as you’ll see at the end of this article, prior to 2021 - according to the past 30 years of VAERS data - there has only been a single report made for an amyloid-related adverse event.

Let’s look at the VAERS reports involving Amyloids/Prion diseases (aka: Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD)) through 2021-2025 by age group. There are 152 reports for these specific amyloid-related AEs.

Just so you know, these are mostly (97%) new cases of amyloidosis/CJD as indicated in the HISTORY variable and shown in the SYMPTOM_TEXT variable.

None of the individuals who reported in 2021 had any known history of amyloid-related conditions or CJD. In 2022-2025, there was 1 (Cardiac amyloidosis) report for an individual with a homozygous MTHFR mutation C677T (VAERS_ID: 2628384), 1 report was made for an individual who had a medical history of amyloidosis (VAERS_ID: 1357498), 1 report was made for an individual who had a medical history of cerebral amyloid angiopathy (VAERS_ID: 2596505) and 1 had a medical history of a MENS2-related amyloid disorder (VAERS_ID: 1415222).

All in all, 97% of all reported cases were reported as “new onset”.

You’ll also note that these aren’t just old people reporting these serious adverse events. The two reports in the 12-17 age group were a male and a female ages 16 (VAERS_ID: 2013360) and 13 (VAERS_ID: 2608657), respectively, and both received one shot of the nucleoside modified mRNA-LNP-based products. The male has lot data (093F21A). The female has location data (Japan).

Alarmingly, 25% (3/12) of the individuals in the 25-39 and 40-49 age groups reported Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease as a new onset symptom. This included a 27-year old male (VAERS_ID: 1760795), a 48 (VAERS_ID: 2255278) year-old female and a 49-year-old (VAERS_ID: 2179519) following 2, 3 and 1 nucleoside modified mRNA-LNP-based shots, respectively. The 49-year female is in Argentina. There’s no lot data.

And as previously mentioned, the number of reports in VAERS of amyloidosis or prion diseases or CJD in the past 30 years - prior to 2021 - is 1. It’s not even worth calculating the percent increase because it’s obvious that more of these rare reports have been filed since 2021.

Below is a chart showing the total number of reports of amyloids/prions/CJD per year since the COVID-19 shots were rolled out (exact same query used - (filter(grepl(”amyloid|prion|creutzfeldt|jakob|cjd|amyloidosis”)).

You’ll note that even in 2025, when barely any COVID-19 shots are being administered to the public, there are still 10 times more of these reports in VAERS than for 2013. And for proper comparison’s sake with denominators, in 2013, there were 43,337 total reports filed and in 2025, there were 21,538 total reports filed to VAERS (and 1 vs. 10 amyloid-related specific reports).

So the math is pretty clear: 46 amyloid/prion-related AEs/100,000 COVID-19 shots in 2025 versus 2.3 amyloid/prion-related AEs/100,000 vaccines in 2013.

I think that Mary took an amazing step today bringing Kevin’s work to light, and as he pointed out, products like nattokinase and other supplemental protein degraders can act as primary protein chewer-uppers, but they don’t work at removing spike protein. It’s even possible that these protein-degrading supplements could actually make things worse, so it’s very important for us to nail this down → both the effects of primary protein degradation and the difference between this and removal of spike peptides from the body. What Kevin’s protocol involves is actual removal of spike peptides from the circulation and body and the fact that it seems to work is amazing news.

It is a prototype protocol, but again, his data seems very promising. Watch the podcast. :)

