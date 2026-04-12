A remarkable 15 minute walk
What I saw and what I learned
I walk every day. A couple times. The second walk is usually a very slow stroll just to breathe and see the world. And to get sunshine, of course.
There’s a new “tayellet” or boardwalk where people can walk on the shoreline to the North that is very conducive to a second lazy stroll of the day. Today, when I was strolling, I noticed a man and his daughter. They were to my left - also to the left of a bench and shade-maker. On the bench under the shade-maker, the father had propped up two smart phones (one was the tripod and the other the capture device) in order to take a picture of them together with the sea in the background. It was very sweet.
The phones on the bench were to my left and a bit ahead of me and for some reason, both “instinctively” and non-sensically, I paused in order for them to get a photo without me in it. I caught their eye when the device captured their image and then I started laughing at myself. He smiled a bit confused I guess as to why I was laughing and I said to him, I was so self-oriented and seeing things from my point of view so much that I thought I would have obscured your photo! He laughed and immediately - without pointing out the non-sensical fallacy of my actions - said the most perfect words:
Thank you for your consideration anyways.
He not only understood my very strange self-perceptive mistake, but he thought it was lovely that I not only recognized how foolishly funny it was that I had made that mistake but that I acted on it out of kindness anyway.
I learned from this. Not only did I “see” how I see the world, but in a sort of way, I was seeing myself in it as a part of a greater - much greater - picture. It didn’t make sense, but it doesn’t even matter. The point was the acknowledgement. The point was the connection, in spite of the illogic.
I laughed again and walked on.
I got to the turn-around point of my short stroll - I usually turn around after visiting a kitty with a weird tumor for a foot (a very sweet female kitty but she wasn’t there today), and I decided without hesitation to veer off-course and take the street path instead of the sea path on the way back. Immediately, like immediately, to my left, I saw another kitty playing with what I thought was a branch. It look exactly like a branch. I leaned down - I think with the intention of picking up the branch to play with her - and saw it was a creature. A very large and very beautiful preying mantis that looked like it was on its last legs after this kitty had used it as a toy for who knows how long.
I picked up the preying mantis and photographed him and then laid him in what I hope was a safe place to recover from kitties. There are a lot of kitties on the street here.
Here he is!
God speed dear mantis!
I couldn't sleep this morning. After two hours of tossing and turning, I decided to get up and see what's going on in the world. I heard what, at first, sounded like doves. But at 4 am, realized, "no, probably not doves". I opened the front door and started recording what seemed like at least three owls hooting back and forth. Reminding me, once again, that life is filled with wondrous things. Then, a notification popped up with your touching 15 minute walk. Thanks for the reminder that, just because there's a lot of stuff going on in the world that isn't all that savory, there are still plenty of things to appreciate and be thankful for. One of them, is great minds like yours. Thank you for being you.
Our dear Jessica
goes for a walk
has a few "moments"
and gives us a talk
The father and daughter
the cat and the mantis
little reminders
that’s what life is
The moments that matter
aren’t always scripted
what matters most
is what you just did
Thanks for the share
little bits in your world
away from the molecules
all sterile and cold