Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Craig's Thought Exercises's avatar
Craig's Thought Exercises
12h

I couldn't sleep this morning. After two hours of tossing and turning, I decided to get up and see what's going on in the world. I heard what, at first, sounded like doves. But at 4 am, realized, "no, probably not doves". I opened the front door and started recording what seemed like at least three owls hooting back and forth. Reminding me, once again, that life is filled with wondrous things. Then, a notification popped up with your touching 15 minute walk. Thanks for the reminder that, just because there's a lot of stuff going on in the world that isn't all that savory, there are still plenty of things to appreciate and be thankful for. One of them, is great minds like yours. Thank you for being you.

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julie3950's avatar
julie3950
12hEdited

Our dear Jessica

goes for a walk

has a few "moments"

and gives us a talk

The father and daughter

the cat and the mantis

little reminders

that’s what life is

The moments that matter

aren’t always scripted

what matters most

is what you just did

Thanks for the share

little bits in your world

away from the molecules

all sterile and cold

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