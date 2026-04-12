I walk every day. A couple times. The second walk is usually a very slow stroll just to breathe and see the world. And to get sunshine, of course.

There’s a new “tayellet” or boardwalk where people can walk on the shoreline to the North that is very conducive to a second lazy stroll of the day. Today, when I was strolling, I noticed a man and his daughter. They were to my left - also to the left of a bench and shade-maker. On the bench under the shade-maker, the father had propped up two smart phones (one was the tripod and the other the capture device) in order to take a picture of them together with the sea in the background. It was very sweet.

The phones on the bench were to my left and a bit ahead of me and for some reason, both “instinctively” and non-sensically, I paused in order for them to get a photo without me in it. I caught their eye when the device captured their image and then I started laughing at myself. He smiled a bit confused I guess as to why I was laughing and I said to him, I was so self-oriented and seeing things from my point of view so much that I thought I would have obscured your photo! He laughed and immediately - without pointing out the non-sensical fallacy of my actions - said the most perfect words:

Thank you for your consideration anyways.

He not only understood my very strange self-perceptive mistake, but he thought it was lovely that I not only recognized how foolishly funny it was that I had made that mistake but that I acted on it out of kindness anyway.

I learned from this. Not only did I “see” how I see the world, but in a sort of way, I was seeing myself in it as a part of a greater - much greater - picture. It didn’t make sense, but it doesn’t even matter. The point was the acknowledgement. The point was the connection, in spite of the illogic.

I laughed again and walked on.

I got to the turn-around point of my short stroll - I usually turn around after visiting a kitty with a weird tumor for a foot (a very sweet female kitty but she wasn’t there today), and I decided without hesitation to veer off-course and take the street path instead of the sea path on the way back. Immediately, like immediately, to my left, I saw another kitty playing with what I thought was a branch. It look exactly like a branch. I leaned down - I think with the intention of picking up the branch to play with her - and saw it was a creature. A very large and very beautiful preying mantis that looked like it was on its last legs after this kitty had used it as a toy for who knows how long.

I picked up the preying mantis and photographed him and then laid him in what I hope was a safe place to recover from kitties. There are a lot of kitties on the street here.

Here he is!

God speed dear mantis!