I had a really nice time in Geneva. I had never been there before and I must say, it is stunning. The people are chill, and efficient simultaneously, which are two of my favorite qualities in people. The city is stunning, full of different kinds of people, and the vibe was chill.

Before I post some photos of this whirlwind 3-day weekend, I want to send a personal thanks to Lilly and Tony for always being an incredible support system for me, and to John Kage for being the guy who ended up pushing me to get off my ass and go.

Another big thank you to Susie and Andrea (of course) for spear-heading the Inspired Network event, and to Maria and Dan for the “We Are the Change” Rally. You guys are sensational, and both events went off without a hitch.

Big thanks to the Swiss people and to the security people and police for cordoning off the city for us for our March. I will post a movie soon of the traditional Swiss Glocken (bells) which moved me to tears. The men and women carrying them marched for many miles, with those heavy Glocken over their shoulders - so stoic. So wonderful.

Here are some photos.

Here are some from the Rally. It was directly across from the “United Nations” building, which is a very ironic building considering it is fenced off from the actual people so that the den of hens who make diktats for our lives is ‘safe’ from our ‘interference’.

Here are some people.

And some beauty of Geneva.

And some art. Of people and nature.

And the Inspired Network Event.

And a few more…

I will sift through and add more later… I took a lot of photos!