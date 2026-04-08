A gift to all those who fight...
And to all those who have fallen
The flowers of spring to mark the end of this war. May we have the strength to make a better world for all where freedom reigns and tyrants are silenced.
The flowers of spring to mark the end of this war. May we have the strength to make a better world for all where freedom reigns and tyrants are silenced.
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God Bless you Jess . . . . . . LOVE THIS.
Thank you
Just Know . . . the LIGHT coming into this world is having an affect beyond your wildest dreams. Certainly we will experience a bit harsher time as the BS must be released and making room for more LIGHT. It is the Natural Order of Things . . . as we all play a major role in bringing this world into it's rightful place. Above ALL ELSE . . . . LOVE
Be blessed Jess.