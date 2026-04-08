Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Ken G's avatar
Ken G
12h

God Bless you Jess . . . . . . LOVE THIS.

Thank you

Just Know . . . the LIGHT coming into this world is having an affect beyond your wildest dreams. Certainly we will experience a bit harsher time as the BS must be released and making room for more LIGHT. It is the Natural Order of Things . . . as we all play a major role in bringing this world into it's rightful place. Above ALL ELSE . . . . LOVE

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Unscrew the News's avatar
Unscrew the News
12h

Be blessed Jess.

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