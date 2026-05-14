When I was younger, like 12 years old, I was obsessed with the series V. Like, obsessed. I read every single V book, saw every single episode of the mini-series and TV episodes, many, many times.

My life was V. I was drawn to every aspect of it.

The musical score of the miniseries. Even hearing this musical score now stirs me decades later. The repeating percussion, reminiscent of soldiers’ feet, marching in time. The light and hopeful, yet eery melody. The ultimately descending synthy tones that make one feel things are not ok. It stirs something in me.

Music does that to me - it stirs my soul and transports me. Dennis McCarthy was an absolute genius in my opinion, at instilling feelings of dread and excitement simultaneously with just a few musical notes.

There was also this one from the series. More heroic and themey and “obvious”. I prefer the former.

The characters. From heroines to heros - most of which were female. I loved that. It also resonated with me. Bad guys and good guys. Some good on the bad side, some bad on the good side, making me wonder as a child: are all good guys good and are all bad guys bad?

The plot. The plundering of Earth’s resources by an alien race who fucked up their own planet and so went in search of the resources from another.

The parallels with human history.

The horror of the believability of it all.

I suppose the writers used lizard people for a reason, did they not? Perhaps in their eyes this would make it more “science fiction”. At this point in my life, I have to wonder. And I am not kidding. More on that at a later date.

As per the characters, on the good guys side, to me Ham was the man. I had the hugest crush on Ham (Michael Ironside - Canadian!)! He was such a bad-ass. My friends loved Mike (Marc Singer - Canadian!) and his tight pants, but I was far more into Ham’s no-playing-by-the-rules balding character.

Julie (Faye Grant), of course, as a pre-med leader of the Resistance, was my absolute idol. She was the unlikely leader - the one who organized and created a place for others to go and feel safe. She was little and beautiful, but powerful. She even defeated Diana’s mind control “conversion” when she was captured.

But for some reason, Diana (Jane Badler) was always my favorite character. She was so drunk on insane ambition for power - a hyper-intelligent biologist who wanted nothing more than to win. She ruled everything, and everyone. She was competitive. Cunning. Stunning.

I was so fascinated by the character of Diana that I was her for Hallowe’en. My mom made a lot of our clothes when we were young and she indeed made my costume shown in the photo below.

That’s me for Hallowe’en with my kitty Puma and the Canadian Charter for Rigths and Freedoms in the back. This was my brother’s room in Montreal. Fitting no? I always seemed to have ethics and honor even in my youth - in spite of the fact that my favorite character of all time was a psychotic lizard lady who’d rather blow everything up than admit she was wrong. I should note here that it is my fascination with her in my youth that probably helped me to understand how I could never be anything like her, even if I looked like her when I dressed up. I am far more like Julie.

Pretty good likeness of Diana though, no? If I’d permed up my hair, I think I would have been a spitting image with all that 80s make-up. I remembered feeling bothered that the V insignia was not perfect, but my mom did a really good job I think!

Wasn’t it striking how the lizard people disguised themselves as us in order to pillage our planet?

How they portrayed themselves as friends? How Diana used mind-control techniques?

They started their campaign to steal the water from Earth by disappearing the scientists, and especially the biologists. They did this to eliminate the chances that they’d be “discovered” for being what they are. They also hoarded the humans for later eating. It was very interesting how a Jewish family played a pivotal role in the movie as they were reminded of how “familiar” the activities of the “friends” seemed to an earlier event in our history.

And when Diana got Robin (Blair Tefkin) pregnant with Brian’s (Peter Nelson) twin babies as an experiment. Man oh man. One lizard baby, one mostly human.

How beautiful that the mostly human one (Elizabeth) - the Star Child - ends up saving everyone by turning off the nuclear device with her powers, that would have destroyed everyone. I always thought little lizard baby was so dear. Poor little thing. He ended up holding the key to the red dust that would send the lizards choking and flying away from Earth. He died from a bacteria that ended up being converted into the red dust.

The whole thing just resonated with me to such a degree that everything I did for years was V. I didn’t question it because the feeling was too strong to question. And I was 12.

I even made an entire language based on my interpretation of the classic symbol with the 3 lines and 2 dots as a “V” in the alphabet (cipher?) I wrote, and this was for a game that I had made. It was inspired by Dungeons and Dragons. I even came up with strange names for the characters that you could assume the identity of for the game.

God I was such an 80s nerd!

Here are some pictures of the book and language.

I even made a script version.

And oh man, the names I came up with for the characters in the game! Sillares, Comya, Sysia, Zeena, Aneesha, Colbrall, Lazares, Allysus, Pantia, Sylleara, Inleley, Elleena and Gennisus. Where did my brain get these?

I simply had to ask an AI if there are any references to these names in any historical texts, and it categorically said no to each and every one. This is truly remarkable to me now! How did I come up with 13 entirely novel names with no attachment to known history.

It said:

These names have a strong fantasy or invented feel—elegant, melodic, with elven/sci-fi vibes (e.g., -ara, -eus, soft vowels). They resemble names from high fantasy novels, RPGs, or world-building exercises rather than real historical or classical literature. No hits in major sources like Herodotus, Tacitus, sagas, Arabic histories, Shakespeare, or similar. If these are from a story, game, or book you’re creating (or referencing something obscure), they work excellently as original fantasy names!

Ah, the mind of children. So bloody rich and wild! I like Inleley the most.

I wanted to share this will ya’ll cuz I feel close to you and sharing is fun! And it’s kind of neat too! Maybe one day I’ll develop the game. I never did play it.

Hope you had a laugh, or that some nice memories stirred up.

Maybe my next article will be about real lizard people who want to pillage our energy? You never know with the disclosures coming out.

I’m not ready to tell you what I think yet. :D