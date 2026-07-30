A few Good men
Willing to take a risk
In the movie A Few Good Men, Daniel Kaffee succeeds because Colonel Jessup is arrogant and emotionally invested in defending his worldview and authority on the stand. He even think he has authority over the judge.
He eventually “breaks” and volunteers admission of the truth when Kaffee starts getting to the core of Colonel Jessup’s passions and well, yelling at him. He wanted to tell the truth.
Even though things are different from movies in real life, and invoking the Fifth might be the maintained strategy, this could this work as a strategy to get Fauci to confess - or at least apologize. Considering the depth of his clear narcissistic traits and passion for adoration, fame and fortune, I personally think it might be the only strategy that might work.
Anthony Fauci has been officially asked by Commissioner Rand Paul to appear again for questioning. The letter can be found in an X post by Paul Thacker (click photo for link).
Whether he complies and continues to assert the Fifth remains to be seen, but I think it is clear an “enhanced” strategy should be tried.
Considering the fact that his high-powered lawyers instructed him to plead the 5th in the Hearing yesterday (July 29, 2026) (clearly some legal loop-hole that probably has something to do with wearing out the clock - keep eyes peeled for “new and distractive” shit to appear), and also considering the fact that Fauci demonstrates: 1. histrionic, higher reactivity when his ego is threatened (criticism, being ignored, loss of status), 2. a strong need for external emotional “supply” (admiration) and 3. outward expressiveness tied to self-promotion, then it is safe to assume that this pattern will continue.
I would recommend - if he does show up again and continues to plead the 5th - to go for his “ego jugular” in addition to repeating precise, short, clear questions tied to prior public statements, documents, emails or diary entries with the ultimate goal of preserving credibility: make any refusal to answer (by Fauci) look more like obstruction than a justified response to personal attack
Anthony Fauci is very emotional about his fame. Perhaps we should play on the fact that he is not going to be remembered well, at all.
The People demand answers that he can provide.
Speak, Anthony Fauci.
Drew Weissman, MD, to Fauci: “I wanted to alert you to some new data we generated with our nucleoside-modified mRNA-LN vaccine. I attached a current version of a supplement request that has all of the new data. I have been working with a maternal-fetal researcher and we observed that using a dose 100-fold higher than current vaccines and given IV, the mRNA-LNs go to the placenta and fetus, measured by translation of the mRNA and cause an immune response in the amniotic fluid. In non-pregnant female mice, the uterus and ovaries take up mRNA-LNPs and translate the mRNA. We are repeating these studies with human dose levels of mRNA-LNPs given IM and are waiting to release the findings until these studies are completed
I have spoken to the FDA, Moderna, BioNTech/Pfizer, and DARPA, who is doing a clinical trial with higher doses IV, about these findings. I have also spoken to Mary Marovich and Michael Pensiero, our program officer for 2 clinical trials for HIV mRNA-LNP vaccines. He will get us supplementary funding to investigate these findings.”
Fauci: “It would be interesting to see what human dose levels given IM do.”
I don't want to see him at congress. I want to see him in Nuremberg. And with him everyone involved in this.
I have a friend who sadly hates Trump more than she loves the truth. She is posting on social media that Rand Paul, who she refers to as a Trump crony, is using lies to defame Fauci, and that all Fauci ever did was to try to keep wild and insane Trump from making the pLandemic worse than it was. I'm saying this to let people know that those under the spell of Trump Derangement Syndrome will never believe anything bad about others who also hate Trump. Hating Trump trumps all logic, all truth, all evidence. I do hope, however, that there are a few TDS sufferers who are starting to heal, and who are capable of seeing the truth when it hits them in the face.