Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Volker Birk's avatar
Volker Birk
2h

Drew Weissman, MD, to Fauci: “I wanted to alert you to some new data we generated with our nucleoside-modified mRNA-LN vaccine. I attached a current version of a supplement request that has all of the new data. I have been working with a maternal-fetal researcher and we observed that using a dose 100-fold higher than current vaccines and given IV, the mRNA-LNs go to the placenta and fetus, measured by translation of the mRNA and cause an immune response in the amniotic fluid. In non-pregnant female mice, the uterus and ovaries take up mRNA-LNPs and translate the mRNA. We are repeating these studies with human dose levels of mRNA-LNPs given IM and are waiting to release the findings until these studies are completed

I have spoken to the FDA, Moderna, BioNTech/Pfizer, and DARPA, who is doing a clinical trial with higher doses IV, about these findings. I have also spoken to Mary Marovich and Michael Pensiero, our program officer for 2 clinical trials for HIV mRNA-LNP vaccines. He will get us supplementary funding to investigate these findings.”

Fauci: “It would be interesting to see what human dose levels given IM do.”

I don't want to see him at congress. I want to see him in Nuremberg. And with him everyone involved in this.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

I have a friend who sadly hates Trump more than she loves the truth. She is posting on social media that Rand Paul, who she refers to as a Trump crony, is using lies to defame Fauci, and that all Fauci ever did was to try to keep wild and insane Trump from making the pLandemic worse than it was. I'm saying this to let people know that those under the spell of Trump Derangement Syndrome will never believe anything bad about others who also hate Trump. Hating Trump trumps all logic, all truth, all evidence. I do hope, however, that there are a few TDS sufferers who are starting to heal, and who are capable of seeing the truth when it hits them in the face.

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