In the movie A Few Good Men, Daniel Kaffee succeeds because Colonel Jessup is arrogant and emotionally invested in defending his worldview and authority on the stand. He even think he has authority over the judge.

He eventually “breaks” and volunteers admission of the truth when Kaffee starts getting to the core of Colonel Jessup’s passions and well, yelling at him. He wanted to tell the truth.

Even though things are different from movies in real life, and invoking the Fifth might be the maintained strategy, this could this work as a strategy to get Fauci to confess - or at least apologize. Considering the depth of his clear narcissistic traits and passion for adoration, fame and fortune, I personally think it might be the only strategy that might work.

Anthony Fauci has been officially asked by Commissioner Rand Paul to appear again for questioning. The letter can be found in an X post by Paul Thacker (click photo for link).

Whether he complies and continues to assert the Fifth remains to be seen, but I think it is clear an “enhanced” strategy should be tried.

Considering the fact that his high-powered lawyers instructed him to plead the 5th in the Hearing yesterday (July 29, 2026) (clearly some legal loop-hole that probably has something to do with wearing out the clock - keep eyes peeled for “new and distractive” shit to appear), and also considering the fact that Fauci demonstrates: 1. histrionic, higher reactivity when his ego is threatened (criticism, being ignored, loss of status), 2. a strong need for external emotional “supply” (admiration) and 3. outward expressiveness tied to self-promotion, then it is safe to assume that this pattern will continue.

I would recommend - if he does show up again and continues to plead the 5th - to go for his “ego jugular” in addition to repeating precise, short, clear questions tied to prior public statements, documents, emails or diary entries with the ultimate goal of preserving credibility: make any refusal to answer (by Fauci) look more like obstruction than a justified response to personal attack

Anthony Fauci is very emotional about his fame. Perhaps we should play on the fact that he is not going to be remembered well, at all.

The People demand answers that he can provide.

Speak, Anthony Fauci.